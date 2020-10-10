Family cries out to Police chief over murder of relative

The family members are pleading with the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, through this newspaper to intervene and deploy officers to find the killers of their bread winner after patiently waiting bin vain for the local police to investigate the case.

The family of the late John Kafureeka a former resident of Ngando village, Ngoma Sub County, Nakasongola district has appealed to the highest authority in the force to intervene by instituting an investigation into the gruesome murder of their relative.

Kafureeka was murdered by cutting off his head at his home on August 5, 2020 by unknown men whose family suspects.

The Sunrise has seen a copy of the police medical report that confirmed his death.

In a letter to The Sunrise, the family members write that: “On the fateful day of August 5, the deceased came back home at around 10:00 pm. He realized that we had forgotten to lock the kitchen door, so he woke us up to go and lock it and that was the last time we saw him.”

The children, who lived in a separate house, narrate that they were woken up early morning by the constant crying of the little child who usually slept with the deceased in the main house on getting out they only found the whole house wide open with their “uncle” as they referred to him missing.

“All things in the house were disorganized,” the members have written.

They then went to call the herdsman to help them in the search for their uncle who was not in the main house.

Kafureeka’s widow narrates that: “I realized at that particular moment that my husband was also missing, I rushed to check on his things but I was shocked that all his belongings were no where to be seen. His phones where off and my phone battery was also missing, at that point I was left in shock but had to continue looking for uncle.”

“What shocked us was seeing his lifeless body lying in the kraal with the head completely cut off. We started shouting and making alarms for neighbors come and help us, they said.

The late Kafureeka was a herdsman who collected milk from nearby households and took it to a depot.

It is reported that on the fateful day, the murderers took away all his records books and his phone.

According to his wife, Kafureeka had received his weekly payment from the depot.

“The people who killed him must have been within his circles that knew about his weekly payment,” say some of the people who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Others however believe that Kafureeka’s death could also be linked to a land dispute involving family members.

Residents of Ngando say that the land wrangle between the family members had reached a boiling point.

Efforts to get police comment on this matter were futile as their known phone numbers were off.

