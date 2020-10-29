Judiciary in marathon hearing of criminal cases

The deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera is this week leading a team of court of appeal justices who are engaged in a 40-day special session of hearings of criminal cases.

According to the Judiciary, the Court of Appeal led by its head Justice Buteera, this week commenced criminal appeals sessions in Kampala of 64 cases. Seven other justices including justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Catherine Bamugemereire and Remmy Kasule will handle 40 criminal cases whereas Justices; Kenneth Kakuru, Stephen Musota and Christopher Madrama will handle 24 Criminal applications.

Commenting on the matter, Justice Buteera said his participation is in line with his earlier promise to take part in the sessions as an onerous effort to deal with case backlog and bring hope to the Court users.

The Court of Appeal’s Registrar Ayebare Tumwebaze says the new Session and many more to come before the end of the year, are part of the Courts Backlog management Strategy aimed at improving service delivery.

On similar breath, the high court is holding expedited sessions aimed at concluding 40 cases.

In a press statement, the High Court’s Deputy Registrar, Mary Kaitesi, said the session that kicked off on Tuesday October 27, will give priority to partly heard cases which include 18 aggravated Robbery cases, 10 Murder cases, 7 aggravated defilement cases, 3 Rape cases, 1 Kidnap with intent to procure a ransom and one attempted murder.

The Session is being presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru, who revealed that the court will ensure that at least six cases are disposed- off on a weekly basis.

The case Involving Businessman, Mathew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cythia Munwanguri and brother Joseph Kamyamunyu for the murder of social worker Kenneth Akena is among the matters to be handled.

Comments

comments