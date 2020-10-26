KCCA vows to remove misplaced posters

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is has warned it will remove all campaign materials that placed in unlicensed places.

The Minister of State for Kampala Benny Namugwanya Bugembe told a news conference that those posters obstruct vision for motorists and create noise.

“The Ministry has observed the continued haphazard placement of advertisements in form of fliers, posters, placards and billboards on places that are not authorised. These posters obstruct pedestrians and motorists from easily navigating through the city as well as cause uncontrolled noise in the city and they ought to be removed,” she said

On July 17, KCCA issued guidelines on the display of campaigning posters in the city.

Speaking to the press at Uganda Media Centre on Friday, Namugwanya added that it is also illegal to put posters on security lights.

“These lights are there for a security reason, we have managed to remove some of the posters pinned on security lights,” she added

Namugwanya noted that these posters cause damage in the city.

“These posters in non-gazzeted places lead to accidents, blockage of walkways, increase littering that has also led to blockage of drainages,” Namugwanya added.

These acts contravene section 97 (4) of the National Environment Management Act, 2019 which provides for prohibition of littering whereby:

“A person shall not place, deposit or allow any waste to be placed or deposited on his or her premises or on private property, on a public street, road side or in a ditch, river, stream, lake, pond, canal, channel, park, gulch, ravine, excavation, or other place where it may be or become a public health nuisance” the law states.

Namugwanya urged the public to cooperate with the Ministry and desist from the aforementioned acts.

“The ministry is aware that as we prepare for the forthcoming elections, participants need to use various tools mentioned above to popularize their candidature, but this has to been done in a regularized manner with authorization from KCCA in Kampala,” She said.

Comments

comments