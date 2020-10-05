Masindi High Court Judge Airlifted To Kampala after Fatal Accident

The Masindi high court resident Judge Hon. Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa, was today Monday morning involved in a road accident at Bigando Town, Masindi District.

He was this afternoon Airlifted to Kampala in a military Chopper for Specialized medical Attention.

The Judge was travelling to his workplace in his official vehicle Registration NO UG 0781J, which had a head-on collision with a truck Registration NO.UBH 831A that reportedly joined the main Road recklessly.

According to the Judiciary Principal Communications Officer, Solomon Muyita, Judge Gadenya, his driver and personal bodyguard sustained serious injuries from the accident.



In a statement, Pius Bigirimana, the Judiciary Permanent secretary said “Joint emergency services coordinated by the Judiciary, Uganda Police and the UPDF evacuated the Judge and his team from the accident scene.”

Judiciary’s Chief Registrar, Ms Sarah Langa Siu Said the Judge and team were briefly admitted at Kitara Medical Centre in Masindi District for first aid before being airlifted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for better medical attention.

Langa, on behalf of the Judiciary appreciated the public and everyone who assisted to ensure that the victims of the accident get timely medical attention.

