Masindi Judge to be Airlifted to Kampala after Fatal Accident

Justice Gadenya Paul in a white shirt shortly after the accident

The resident judge of Masindi High court has Monday Morning, got involved in a fatal motor accident along the Kampala Masindi road.

Justice Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa’s official vehicle registration no. UG 0781J had a heavy head-on collision with another car registration number UBH 831 in Bigando-Masindi district.

Solomon Muyita, the Judiciary spokesperson, said the Judge was rushed to a nearby health facility in a bad shape after sustaining serious injuries and plans are underway to see him Airlifted by a UPDF chopper to Kampala for Specialised treatment.

“The other two occupants his guard and driver are in good shape,” Muyita said.

Justice Gadenya was early this year appointed Masindi Resident Judge, replacing Justice Albert Rugadya Atwoki, who retired last year.

