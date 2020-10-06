Minister Kamukama sues own party and senior officials, seeks to block flag bearer

The State Minister for Economic Monitoring and former Principal Private Secretary to the President, Molly Kamukama has dragged the her own National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to court challenging the results in the recently concluded Kazo District primary elections which she lost to Jenifer Muheesi Abaho after a recount at the party Electoral commission headquarters in Kampala.

Minister Kamukama lost the District NRM Woman MP primary elections to Muheesi by a margin of 87 votes after she (Kamukama) garnered 16715 votes compared to Muheesi’s 16802 votes.

In a suit filed Monday October 5, 2020, at the High Court in Mbarara, Kamukama is seeking for an injunction to block the NRM from forwarding Muheesi as the flag bearer, to the National Electoral Commission for Nomination.

The matter which is scheduled for hearing on October 14, the NRM is being sued alongside Dr. Tanga Odoi the party’s Electoral Commission Chairman, the recently appointed NRM election Disputes Tribunal and the Flag bearer Muheesi.

In her Suit, Kamukama asked court to issue an injunction restraining the NRM and its EC from nominating and endorsing Muheesi to the Electoral commission as the NRM Flag bearer for Kazo district Woman MP before a final verdict of her case in which she challenges the election results.

The NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa in reference to the matter said the party legal team will analyze the case and chart a way forward.

