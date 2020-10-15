Minister Kasolo rallies leaders as he launches Emyooga in Kampala

Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance, has advised leaders in Kampala district to pursue politics of development by encouraging supporters to join government programs instead not demonizing them.

Kasolo made the comments while launching the Emyooga Presidential initiative on wealth and job creation in Kampala district on Wednesday.

“The majority of the people in Kampala are poor because as leaders you have not done much to help them. You have not mobilized them towards useful ventures, you are only politicking. Parties will come and go but Kampala and its people will stay,” Kasolo said.

He urged all political hopefuls to work towards improving lives of Ugandans irrespective of different political ideologies.

“Let us forget political difference but help Ugandans who are languishing in poverty. We should provide solutions to their problems. This Emyooga program is supposed to solve those problems,” he said.

The minister revealed that irrespective of earning a bit more than people with in rural areas, the people of Kampala are still complaining of poverty because they don’t save a percentage of what they earn.

He also noted that it must be every leader’s obligation to mobilize people on embracing government programs such as Emyooga that he cites will boast wealth of Ugandans.

“The problem is lack of a saving culture. Kampala people earn some money and are not poor but they are not guided on how they can spend. It is upon us leaders to guide them. What we should do is to mobilize the public to come together and embrace the program,” he revealed.

Kasolo however urged the public not to get contented with the UGX 30 million that will be given to each Sacco but must brainstorm on how they can mobilize and create alternative income generating activities so as to boast their saving.

The Emyooga initiative targets Ugandans especially in the informal sector that come together in form of SACCOS under 19 clusters including Bodaboda riders, taxi drivers, restaurants, welders, market vendors, women entrepreneurs, youth leaders, people with disabilities, journalists, performing artists, veterans, fishermen, private teachers and elected leaders.

