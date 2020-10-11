Minister Nakiwala hails Archbishop Kazimba upon launch of parenting guide

Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has commended Church of Uganda (COU) upon its endless efforts in fighting for the rights of children in Uganda.

She made the comments during this at the launch of the Second Leaders’ Guide on Positive Parenting.

The launch held at Namirembe diocese in Kampala, was celebrated under the theme: “Take care of this child Exodus 2:9”.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Steven Kazimba Mugalu said the guide is intended to help parents raise children so that they can grow up knowing that they are cherished and loved by the heavenly father and the church that serves him.

Speaking to press in Namirembe on 7, October, Nakiwala revealed that the Ministry wants to underscore the importance of children who form more than 50% of the population.

“To ensure that they are dignified and given the mandate that is lawful to run the affairs of children in the country, parliament through the children’s Act 2016 amended the statute to accommodate the children,” she said.

“I have put in place an interim committee that will ensure that we transit the council into an authority, we put in we look at all the emerging issues of children. The child headed families in Uganda constitute to 29%,” Nakiwala added.

Nakiwala hailed the Church focusing on issues that affect the welfare of children, which she noted mirrors her ministry’s vision.

“The focus this year has been on positive parenting to strengthen the family and encourage parents to give sufficient attention and enable them grow in all areas of life,” she said.

She noted that, parenting has increasingly become more of a challenge than an opportunity these days.

“Instead of children being gifts, they are viewed as a burden. Many youths and children are at risk due to conflicts in homes and out of the effects that have come with Covid,” Nakiwala noted

Nakiwala however added that it is great that COU has launched this guide during the Covid-19 period when children are in a lockdown and at home.

“During this Covid period, we have noticed that school is neither safe nor home. Poor parenting is real and it makes children commit crime out of what they see on a daily basis at home,” she said.

Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu said that the book will help guide parents on how to groom the young ones.

“The book that we have launched will guide parents. God has given us these children and we need to take good care of them,” he said.

Kazimba added: “To avoid grooming criminals, let us balance work with parenting. Regardless of the pandemic and the current situation, we should guide these girls so that they don’t end up getting pregnant.”

