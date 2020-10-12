Museveni Apologies to his supporters for not stopping

President Yoweri Museveni has appealed to Ugandans to be extra strict on guarding and protecting themselves against COVID-19 pandemic and avoid further spread.

The President issued an apology and statement to supporters who lined the streets at Bwaise, Kawanda and Namalere yesterday in anticipation that he would stop and talk to them. The President however, did not stop.

“Fellow country men and women, there was an incidence yesterday on Bombo road where a woman, an NRM mobiliser, stormed out of the crowd to reach me while on my way from Namalere Agricultural Referral Mechanization Centre (ARMC) located in Wakiso district.

I witnessed a huge crowd of people who had gathered on both sides of the road right from Kawanda, Kawempe-Kagoma up-to Bwaise, who wanted me to stop. Even if I stopped, I could not address the people because of Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The President was at Namalere to flag off Agro-Processing Equipment for post-harvest and value addition farmer organisations at Namalere Agricultural Referral Mechanization Centre in Wakiso district. On his return, crowds had quickly gathered at the roadsides waiting for him.

“These are NRM supporters, this is why I have to genuinely apologise because I did not stop or even come out of the vehicle. I didn’t ignore talking to you,” he said.

He emphasized that it’s not good to stand by the road side without observing Ministry of Health guidelines against Covid-19 pandemic regulations including; wearing a mask, keeping social distance, cleaning hands with soap or applying sanitizer.

“Now, Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 90 people in Uganda. It is still dangerous. Observe strict measures for control by avoiding further spread of the pandemic”, the president said.

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed 100 new cases in a single day bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 9, 801 with 93 deaths. There are 507,859 total COVID-19 samples tested to date with 6,109 cumulative recoveries.

