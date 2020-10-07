NRM sets October 8 as Deadline for Residual Primaries

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has set October 8 as the last day for holding residual elections in areas where results were cancelled.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, John Alimpa Kijaji, the NRM Electoral Commission Vice Chairperson revealed that the party is to conduct elections for Mbale city Woman MP Seat on October 8 only in 58 villages where declaration foams for the initial elections went missing.

The initial election for Mbale woman MP seat were held on September 4 but the winner was not declared due to confusion in the tallying process were some of the DR foams were reported missing.

Kijaji however noted that they don’t expect chaos following engagement of the four contestants for the seat on September 24 where the Commission briefed them on the missing DR forms in the 58 villages representing 14.9 percent and they all agreed with the decision to re-organize elections in those villages.

The Commission announced provisional results with Lydia Wanyoto Mutende leading with 28,061 votes, Connie Galiwango second with 18,872 votes, Jalia Namasaba third with 2,824 votes and Shadia Luwungule fourth with 1,462 Votes.

Meanwhile Kijaji also revealed that Njeru Municipality parliamentary flag bearer elections will be held October 8, Bukanga constituency as well as Isingiro South are being held on October 7 2020.

Comments

comments