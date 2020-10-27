Connect with us

Pastor Yiga is dead

News

Pastor Yiga is dead

Avatar
Published on

RIP The Late Pastor Augustine Yoga has passed on

Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Kawaala based Revival Ministries and the proprietor not ABS Television, has been confirmed dead by workers at ABS.

The controversial pastor had been ill over the past few weeks.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top