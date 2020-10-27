Pastor Yiga is dead

More in News
-
News
Shaban Bantariza died of Covid-19
Col. Shaban Bantariza, who has been the Deputy Director of the Uganda Media Centre, has passed...
-
News
KCCA vows to remove misplaced posters
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is has warned it will remove all campaign materials that placed...
-
News
Cheptegei gets ASP rank, among other Police honours
Uganda Police Force (UPF) has announced that World 10,000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei is to be...
-
Analysis
Lawyers hail new watchdog role of courts
The decisions by the Supreme Court of Uganda in the electoral petition by Amama Mbabazi against...
-
News
Convicted murderer in Fort portal prison break
Uganda Prisons service has embarked on a hunt for a prisoner who escaped from For Portal...
Columnists
Ikebesi Omoding
Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
September 5, 2020
Columnists
New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
August 10, 2020
Ikebesi Omoding
Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
July 26, 2020
Columnists
Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
July 4, 2020
Columnists
The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
April 4, 2020