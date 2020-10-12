Police arrest 21 at Kireka sex party

Connect with us

21 arrested at Kireka sex party

Police in Kampala have arrested a group of 21 including men and women at Kireka for allegedly engaging in an illegal sex party.

Police says the suspects will be charged with  disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, police got wind of the party and planted informants who monitored and informed security of the event before they swung into action.

“The party was taking place in a private house located in Kireka, Kira Municipality. Intelligence got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the party had started. Towards midnight, the police was notified that the sex games had started and we swung in action. We got the participants red-handed,” Onyango said in a statement released on Sunday.

According to media reports participants had to pay UGX50,000 each for a VIP treatment while ordinary tickets cost UGX30,000 to enter the sex party dubbed “Be mine sex party” organized in a private house in Kireka.

A phone number was provided where participants had to deposit money for attending the sex party where it had also been indicated that the UGX30,000 included sex whereas the UGX50,000 for VIPs also included a massage and what was termed as a “happy ending”.

At the house, several men and women dressed in only underwear were found with bottles of beer , whiskey and music as they enjoyed the “party”.

“They have been arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease, which is coronavirus,” Onyango said.

 

