Police shoots one dead, residents suspect it to be a hired killing

Police has admitted that one of its officers shot and killed one person in Kyebando for allegedly trying to kill his five year old son.

In a statement signed by Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, a police officer from Kira road police station shot and killed one Suleiman Male, 28 after he was allegedly found holding his son’s head on the ground and a machete seconds away from beheading him.

The incident happened on October 17, 2020 at around 11am at Kyebando, a Kampala suburb.

Police alleges that Male, a resident of Kisaasi and a craftsman, picked his only child Isamu Male, 5, from their home to Kisalosalo kyebando.

“Upon reaching Kyebando, he forcefully gained access to the house of a friend Ismail Ssesanga while wielding a machete,” he said.

Owoyesigyire added that all occupants in Ssesanga’s house fled to the nearby police station, where they reported the case.

“The security officers arrived when Male had locked himself in one room and all peaceful efforts to demand him to open the door and release the child failed,” he added.

He noted that the officers forcefully gained access into the room he had locked himself in.

“It is alleged that Sulaiman, who was found holding the child head down with one hand and another hand raised up with a machete ready to cut.

The officers asked him to drop the machete, the order he declined to heed to,” Owoyesigyire said.

“He went on to swing the weapon which put the life of the child in danger prompting one of the security personnel to shoot him and he dropped the child,” he added.

But some of the residents who have spoken with The Sunrise on condition of anonymity, have refuted Police’s account.

Residents say that Male had a dispute with a Sudanese man over money. It is alleged that Male had returned to Uganda from South Sudan, after allegedly stealing from the Sudanese man.

It is further alleged that the Sudanese fellow pursued him using the police. It is believed that the Police were hired to kill Male by the Sudanese and claim that he was committing child sacrifice.

Some of the residents have told The Sunrise that at the scene, they didn’t see any child that was rescued.

Owoyesigyire noted however that a file was opened with the police standards agency, to Investigate the case further.

“More details into the investigations are ongoing and we will brief the public accordingly,” Owoyesigyire added.

