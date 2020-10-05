Police starts hunt for wife killer in Kira



Police at Kira road have launched a hunt for one Gerald Kabazzi, a 25 year old man who is suspected of having killed his lover, a one Noah Gabeya, a 22-year old girl and locked her body in the house before he disappeared.

It is alleged that Kabazzi, aka My Phone, a businessman killed Gabeya, wrapped her body in bed sheets before he took off.

The incident happened at their residence in Kyaliwajjala B village, Kyaliwajjala parish, Namugongo division, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, the gruesome incident happened on Sunday October 4, 2020 at unknown time at Gabby and Ridden boutique shop which is also their residence.

Owoyesigyire said the Police responded to concerns by locals after the disappearance of both residents, where it found the body of the deceased wrapped in bed sheets placed in a lying position and locked in the boutique.

“Police responded and the body of the deceased person was conveyed to City Mortuary Mulago for post-mortem. Relevant statements from eye witnesses about what happened were also recorded and inquiries are ongoing to establish the motive of the murder and also arrest Gerald Kabazi who is on the run,” Owoyesigyire said.

