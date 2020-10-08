Police vows to catch hackers

Uganda police force has come out to state that it has deployed its finest and most skilled IT experts to track down and arrest culprits of the latest hackers who stole billions from MTN, Airtel and Stanbic.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Kampala, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that as a security agency they have gained a lot of competency in investigating such crimes.

“I can assure you that whoever is out there engaging in this kind of activity should actually bring yourselves forward because we have everything we need to arrest you,” he said.

Owoyesigyire added that police is working with other consultancy firms and they have gained a lot of knowledge to counter such situations.

He said the affected companies had already given full system access to the investigators and an audit is ongoing to establish the people behind the attack,” he revealed.