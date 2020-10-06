Police warns losers in party primaries against inciting violence

“Our intelligence is closely monitoring the plans of some of the disgruntled politicians who didn’t win during the party primaries and nominations. Some of them have started inciting their supporters to engage in acts of violence,” he said.

Speaking to journalists on Monday October 5, at Uganda Media Centre Enanga added that police are getting these reports from across the country within all political parties.

“We want to take this opportunity to warn them because violence has no place in the election process. If you believe that you have a lot of supporters, then you can choose to stand as independent,” he added.

He also warned other aspirants who won but are violating standard operating procedures.

“These ones have started holding parties within their residents and in the process they violate the SOPs,” Enanga said

Enanga also said that political candidates should be cautious while pinning their posters on different poles for security reasons.

“From our CCTV monitoring centers we are getting complaints from candidates who put up their banners and posters which are too big and they end up covering police CCTV cameras. Work with the municipal authorities to ensure that the posters are put in places which can’t interrupt other activities because security is a priority,” he urged.

