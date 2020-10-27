Connect with us

Police warns Presidential Aspirants against processions on nomination day

News

Avatar
Published on

Patrick Onyango

Uganda Police Force has warned presidential candidates against holding processions on the nomination day slated on 2nd and 3rd November.

According to the statement released by Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango, he said that police is getting information that some aspirants are mobilizing supporters to escort them for nominations next week.

“We are getting information that some Presidential aspirants are mobilizing thousands of supporters to escort them for nominations next week,” he said

Onyango warned any aspirant against making a procession of more than 10 people.

“Any presidential candidate who makes a procession contrary to independent electoral commission (EC) guidelines of having only 10 people will be arrested and detained,” he warned.

He further appealed to all presidential aspirants not to defy the EC guidelines.

“We appeal to the aspirants not to defy the independent electoral commission guidelines,” Onyango said

 

