President Trump, It’s a blessing from God I got Covid !!!

Crede Bailey, a top White House security official, is gravely ill with the virus and has been hospitalized since last month, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise … and he wants the American people to get the same treatment he did — for free.

Trump just released another video update on his health, and he says he’s feeling great after getting treated with Regeneron. Trump promised to give the therapeutic to Americans who come down with COVID, and it’s all gonna be free.

Ok … lots of issues. First, Trump was speaking at The White House with NO MASK, despite the fact he has COVID, is contagious, and a hundred people who work in the residence quarters may be compromised.

What’s even more ridiculous … Trump says he’s the one who decided he should take Regeneron. So, with all the doctors at Walter Reed, Trump decided he knows best so he’s self-medicating.

And, there’s this … people with COVID can take a dramatically bad turn 5 to 7 days in, even if they feel good.

Comments

comments