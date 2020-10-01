Prisons sets UGX100,000 reward for revealing each Moroto prison fugitive

“There is a price of UGX100,000 per escapee and UGX1.5m for any gun recovered. We are yet to recover a gun but as I said, they can run but not escape, when their 40 days expire, we shall get them back,” he added.

About a fortnight ago, prisons officials reported that 246 inmates had escaped from Moroto prison with 17 guns. It had earlier been reported that some of the escapees had COVID, but Blaine has dismissed this as untrue.

Covid situation in prisons

Some 701 prisoners have so far been confirmed to have contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Fortunately though, according to Baine, no prisoner has yet died of COVID-19.

“We have registered 701 cases in prisons, 437 recovered. Unfortunately 57 escaped, 15 are staff and 7 family members who picked the virus from liaising with the sick prisoners,” said Baine.

He said that of those that escaped, 12 were shot dead because they were suspected to have stolen 17 guns.

Baine said 30 of the escapees were brought back but 190 remain on the run.

Baine told a news conference that prisons authorities continue to be vigilant in enforcing standard operating procedures as they continue receiving inmates from police.

“Even in prisons Covid-19 has continued to be on the rise because we continue to receive people arrested from the public by the police. Our treatment centres continue to operate like in Gulu, Moroto and Jinja; we shall be ready to expand as necessity rises,” he added.

“I want to confirm that the situation is in control. Unfortunately all the cases are asymptomatic. There isn’t even a case with mild COVID-19. We are optimistic that they will all recover,” Baine added.

He however noted that the courts are still operating in different parts of the country especially on cases of Gender based violence (GBV).

“Courts operating are Kiboga, Masindi, Iganga, Jinja, Arua, Bundibugyo, Kyenjojo, Fortpotal, Luweero and others are yet to open. The court of appeal is on and other sessions are coming up, we are optimistic that the courts are picking up and the number of inmates is reducing.”

