Remains of woman who drowned in Nakawa manhole, recovered after 5 months search

Remains of woman who drowned in Nakawa manhole, recovered after 5 months search

Remains of the woman who was swallowed by a manhole during a heavy downpour at the beginning bon July, have been found.

Uganda police force spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the remains of Cissy Namukasa, a former resident of Kitintale Zone 12 who drowned on July 2, 2020 during a heavy rainfall around Nakawa traffic lights has finally been recovered.

“Police has since been working with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to ensure that the body of the late is recovered,” he said.

While addressing the press on Monday at Uganda Media Centre, Enanga added that her body had never been recovered after five months search.

“We are glad that on 11th this month, we managed to recover the body in Namuwongo, Kanyogoga,” said Enanga.

He said KCCA workers managed to identify the late using the red jacket she was wearing.

The relatives of the deceased helped to identify the remains.

Ennaga also expressed gratitude to one Kasumba Sulaiman who managed to recover the body.

“We want to thank Kasumba Sulaiman 73 year old adult who came across her body as he was collecting bottles in Kanyogoga trench,”  added Enanga.

The remains of the deceased have been taken to Mulago for further DNA identification.

The relatives of the deceased have since been looking for her body until they lost hope that she would never be found.

 

