

Manchester United have suffered a record equaling 1-6 home loss to Totenham Hotspurs at the Old Trafford.

Although the home team had an early lead through a penalty, their advantage was quickly cancelled when Ndombele scored in the 4th minute. Son Heung-Min doubled the tally for the visitors three minutes later. It ended 1-4 at halftime.

The dismissal of Martial greatly hurt United as it opened the flood gates for goals. Son and Harry Kane both scored twice as Ndombele and Aurrier each scored once.

This is United’s second biggest home loss in their history following a similar performance in 2010 when the team lost to neighbours Man City 1-6.

This is the second time in five games that United have lost a game.

Pundits attributed the loss to numerous defensive mistakes, even though Anthony Martial’s 28 minute dismissal affected the morale of the team.

United loss is likely to significantly impact their spending in the transfer market that is closing in a few hours.

