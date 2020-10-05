Ssebaggala makes U-turn, wants to retain seat

Supporters of Kawempe North Member of Parliament Hajj Latif Ssebaggala have to contend with the indecisiveness of their candidate after he made a total U-turn against his earlier position not to retain the seat.

During the funeral of his elder brother and former Kampala mayor Al Hajj Nasser Ssebaggala, Latif said he would not oppose calls from his supporters to retain his seat, even though as an independent.

Ssebaggala, who had earlier expressed interest in running for Kampala Lord Mayor in the forthcoming 2021 general election, and was subsequently handed the National Unity Platform ticket to hold their flag, withdrew from the race to the shock of many observers.

Ssebaggala has now made a U-turn, and decided that he will run in the constituency that he has represented for 20 years, as an independent.

Ssebaggala’s decision means that he is going to fight against his party NUP.

