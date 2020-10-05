Connect with us

Ssebaggala makes U-turn, wants to retain seat

News

Ssebaggala makes U-turn, wants to retain seat

Avatar
Published on

Latif for Lord Mayor, before he ate his words


Supporters of Kawempe North Member of Parliament Hajj Latif Ssebaggala have to contend with the indecisiveness of their candidate after he made a total U-turn against his earlier position not to retain the seat.

During the funeral of his elder brother and former Kampala mayor Al Hajj Nasser Ssebaggala, Latif said he would not oppose calls from his supporters to retain his seat, even though as an independent.

Ssebaggala, who had earlier expressed interest in running for Kampala Lord Mayor in the forthcoming 2021 general election, and was subsequently handed the National Unity Platform ticket to hold their flag, withdrew from the race to the shock of many observers.

Ssebaggala has now made a U-turn, and decided that he will run in the constituency that he has represented for 20 years, as an independent.

Ssebaggala’s decision means that he is going to fight against his party NUP.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top