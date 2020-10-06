Ssenkubuge is DP’s dangerous substitute for Lord Mayor

The Electoral Commission last week halted Kayanja’s political bid in what social media reported had to do with lack of adequate academic documents.

However, the Electoral Commission Returning Officer for Kampala, Fredrick Muwaya attributed Kayanja’s glitch to not being a registered voter for Kampala which is a requirement for any candidate.

According to DP’s Lawyer, Erias Luyimbazi the party resorted to Ssenkubuge because he fits perfectly in the current political environment of the country.

“Ssenkubuge is a senior citizen of this country, he has worked in Kampala for many years and made connections with so many people of all social classes and that is candidate that DP and Kampala needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ssenkubuge pledged to the people of Kampala and Ugandans in general of effective service delivery which he says will rotate around changing people’s lives for the best.

“I am offering myself for Lord Mayorship as my final attempt to bring you real happiness and joy which I hope to attain by cleaning the mess around us, and by creating an integrated self-sustaining city. With well-lit streets, public toilets, where plans will be devised to make it possible for all to work in the city without being chased like criminals,” he said.

Ssenkubuge will now face off with NUP’s Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala, NRM’s Daniel Kazibwe alias Raga Dee, FDC’s Incumbent Erias Lukwago and Independent Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleon.

