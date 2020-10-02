President Trump, and wife test positive for Covid-19

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said “the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The announcement immediately throws into question the nature of the remaining 31 days of the campaign, including the remaining two presidential debates. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley said. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Melanie Trump tweeted: “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

Hope Hicks, one of the president’s closest senior advisers, tested positive for the virus on Thursday, making her the highest-profile member of the administration to contract the virus who is in frequent contact with Trump and other top officials.

Trump, 74, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday after Hicks’ positive test that he and the first lady, 50, were tested after Hicks tested positive and later tweeted they were starting the “quarantine process.”

Stock futures plunged in early Friday morning trading after the announcement. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 400 points.

