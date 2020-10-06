Connect with us

UN Special Envoy Discusses Strategies for Great Lakes Region

UN special envoy Adolf Mwesige,

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Adolf Mwesige on Monday October 5, 2020 met with the Special envoy of the Secretary General for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, where they discussed various issues pertaining to the Un Strategy for Peace consolidation, Conflict resolution and Prevention in the Great Lakes Region.

During the meeting, Huang briefed Mwesige on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming high level meeting of the regional oversight Mechanism of the peace, Security and cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the region.

He expressed high appreciation to Uganda towards the contribution of peacekeeping missions that are supported by the United Nations.

Particularly, he thanked the UPDGF leadership for professionalism exhibited by the forces in peace keeping missions.

He remarked the Great lakes Region and Africa at large still face challenges such as the fight against rebel groups like the ADF which hinder the efforts by the UPDF troops towards peacekeeping.

Mwesige thanked the special envoy for the interactive meeting and said that the UPDF remains steadfast in repulsing any attempts or attacks made by the ADF informing home that the remnants had fled to Eastern DRC.

“Under the leadership of president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda has and will always embrace the Pan African Ideology especially in Peacekeeping and UN missions whenever called upon, its these ideologies that birthed AMISOM and now the East African Standby Force as African problems require home grown African Solutions thus the successes of AMISOM in Somalia,” Mwesige said.

He added: “Uganda, alongside military solutions, had applied the Amnesty law that is dedicated to support, rehabilitate and reintegrate rebels who denounce rebellion.”

