5 ‘knocked dead by Police’ during Bobi’s Mukono tour

Five people have today lost their lives at the hands of merciless policemen who knocked them, in an effort to disperse the crowd of Bobi Wine’s supporters, NUP Presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has said.

Speaking on NBS TV, Kyagulanyi says the police knocked innocent people, some of who were riding on bodaboda.

A statement issued by the police PR Department appeared to acknowledge the incident but added that they were still investigating the incidents.

Kyagulanyi also noted that his team’s efforts to rush some of the injured persons, were frustrated by the roadblocks that were erected by a joint security ostensibly to divert Kyagulanyi from the main road as has been the practice.

“Our team had indeed tried to rush the victims of police brutality, but were blocked by the security who don’t want us to use the main roads. We believe that if it was not for the roadblocks, the lives of some of the people who died would not have died,” said Kyagulanyi.

Knocking innocent bystanders by the police, is becoming a regular feature of the ongoing presidential campaign.

During his tour of Kasese, Bobi Wine also complained that the police had knocked two people on the sides of the road.

Comments

comments