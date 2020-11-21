96 lawyers enrolled as new High Court Advocates

The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langu on Friday presided over the enrollment of 96 new lawyers as advocates of the High Court at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

In the enrollment exercise that was conducted in two shifts due to the COVID-19 regulations against crowds, Langu urged the enrolled advocates to stick to the oath of practicing with integrity and respect, remember their duty to court, clients and the community.

“This is the second lot I have enrolled since I assumed office. I am depending on you to make me proud. Please spare me the embarrassment of making cancellation orders of your practicing certificates,” she said.

“Be patient and support the Judiciary to fight challenges of backlog and corruption,” she added.

The Chief Registrar’s call was reiterated by Aaron Motoka, the Law Council representative who urged advocates to be professional in their conduct otherwise they will be dragged to the disciplinary committee.

“You are now different from the people on the streets, therefore, speak, act and walk like lawyers. Use your legal spects and knowledge to be independent and honest,” he said.

Pheona Wall Nabasa, the Uganda Law Society President, encouraged the newly enrolled Advocates to be committed, ethical and available in order to offer effective justice to the community.

“This country needs you. Decide and identify which kind of advocate you want to be and this profession will be good for you. To be a good advocate, write down whatever you want to be written about you and always remind yourself as you perform your duties,” she said.

