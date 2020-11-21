Connect with us

96 lawyers enrolled as new High Court Advocates

News

96 lawyers enrolled as new High Court Advocates

Avatar
Published on

The new advocates of the high court


The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langu on Friday presided over the enrollment of 96 new lawyers as advocates of the High Court at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

In the enrollment exercise that was conducted in two shifts due to the COVID-19 regulations against crowds, Langu urged the enrolled advocates to stick to the oath of practicing with integrity and respect, remember their duty to court, clients and the community.

“This is the second lot I have enrolled since I assumed office. I am depending on you to make me proud. Please spare me the embarrassment of making cancellation orders of your practicing certificates,” she said.

“Be patient and support the Judiciary to fight challenges of backlog and corruption,” she added.

The Chief Registrar’s call was reiterated by Aaron Motoka, the Law Council representative who urged advocates to be professional in their conduct otherwise they will be dragged to the disciplinary committee.

“You are now different from the people on the streets, therefore, speak, act and walk like lawyers. Use your legal spects and knowledge to be independent and honest,” he said.

Pheona Wall Nabasa, the Uganda Law Society President, encouraged the newly enrolled Advocates to be committed, ethical and available in order to offer effective justice to the community.

“This country needs you. Decide and identify which kind of advocate you want to be and this profession will be good for you. To be a good advocate, write down whatever you want to be written about you and always remind yourself as you perform your duties,” she said.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top