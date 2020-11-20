About 400 jailed in anti-Bobi police swoop

At least 375 people are in different jails across the country in connection with violent conduct and destruction of property during last Wednesday’s riots by supporters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Uganda Police Force (UPF) spokesperson Fred Enanga told a news conference on Friday at the media center in Kampala that 375 suspects had been arrested.

Of these, 300 are considered ring leaders who Enanga said were distributing tires for burning.

“Most of the arrests involved suspects from Kampala Metropolitan area, where the NUP cells were mostly created, followed by Masaka and Mityana; while the remaining group of suspects were from Busoga and Mbale respectively,” he said.

He added: “The violent demonstrations were being coordinated by a group of 300 ring leaders who were actively coordinating the distribution of tires to their flash points and hotspots, using motor vehicles and Bodabodas,” he said

