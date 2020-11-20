Connect with us

About 400 jailed in anti-Bobi police swoop

News

About 400 jailed in anti-Bobi police swoop

Avatar
Published on

Fred Enanga


At least 375 people are in different jails across the country in connection with violent conduct and destruction of property during last Wednesday’s riots by supporters of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Uganda Police Force (UPF) spokesperson Fred Enanga told a news conference on Friday at the media center in Kampala that 375 suspects had been arrested.

Of these, 300 are considered ring leaders who Enanga said were distributing tires for burning.

“Most of the arrests involved suspects from Kampala Metropolitan area, where the NUP cells were mostly created, followed by Masaka and Mityana; while the remaining group of suspects were from Busoga and Mbale respectively,” he said.

He added: “The violent demonstrations were being coordinated by a group of 300 ring leaders who were actively coordinating the distribution of tires to their flash points and hotspots, using motor vehicles and Bodabodas,” he said

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top