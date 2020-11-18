Death and Bloodshed in Kampala as army fires live bullets to quell pro-Bobi riots

Police and the army have fired live bullets, teargas leaving scores dead in Kampala, smoke and tension in other cities across Uganda to calm angry rioters following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.



A statement by police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirms that three people died during the protests while over 30 were admitted with injuries.

Our reporters have also witnessed a number of people shot and others escaped with serious injuries.

Pictures taken by ordinary people now circulating on social media platforms suggest that as many as 12 people may have been killed in the anti-riot exercise.

Kyagulanyi’s arrest came in the wake of the arrest of Kyagulanyi for allegedly violating government directives against public gatherings especially during the ongoing presidential campaigns.

Protests emerge in different towns as angry protesters demanded the immediate release of NUP’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Kyagulanyi was arrested in Luuka district on Wednesday morning while his FDC counterpart Patrick Oboi Amuriat was arrested on Tuesday.

The strikes started in Kisekka market of downtown Kampala.

Other towns like Makasa, Busia and Iganga have seen riots due to the arrest of Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi was slated to campaign in Luuka, Buyende and Kamuli was arrested under orders of former Kampala metropolitan police commander Frank Mwesigwa while on a campaign trail which according to police was against the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health’s campaign directive of not more than 200 people.

Comments

comments