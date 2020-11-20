Bobi released on bail as death toll rises to 37

The National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been released by Iganga Magistrates Court.

Kyagulanyi was brought to court amid tight security from Nalufenya police custody where he had been since his arrest on Wednesday.

Court session started amid a huge crowd that included witnesses, journalists and state representatives. This prompted the Magistrate Jessica Chemeri to temporarily halt hearings to reduce the numbers to the allowed 20.

Appearing before the Magistrate, Kyagulanyi was read the charges of deliberately spreading an infectious disease contrary to section 171 of the penal Code Act which Kyagulanyi denied.

In her ruling, the magistrate said that the accused is entitled to bail and that he had fulfilled all conditions to merit bail.

Kyagulanyi was then released on a UGX 1 million non cash bail while his two sureties, legislators John Baptist Nambeshe and Paul Mwiru were bonded with UGX 5 million each.

Court however, cautioned Kyagulanyi to adhere to the scientific campaign guidelines and Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures for the fight against COVID-19.

“The accused being a presidential candidate must adhere to the campaign guidelines set by the Electoral Commission and the standard Operating Procedures set by the Ministry of Health,” she ruled.

“All people at the rally must wear masks properly; the meeting venue must have facilities for hand washing and people must maintain social distance. There must be no procession to or from the venue,” she added.

The case was adjourned to December 18 when it will return for a mention.

Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday at Luuka ssaza grounds, Luuka district over holding processions exceeding 200 people which is contrary to the scientific campaigns Standard Operating Procedures and Ministry of Health guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

His arrest sparked off protests that started from Kiseka market down town of Kampala city later spreading to most Kampala metropolitan areas and other parts of the country leading to over 20 losses of lives, scores injured and over 300 protesters were arrested.

Meanwhile, reports from Mulago indicate that up to 37 people have now lost their lives from the senseless shooting by security officials as they tried to quell the riots in Kampala and other parts of the country.

