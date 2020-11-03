Bobi Wine arrested after being  nominated

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the Electoral Commission to compete in 2021 presidential elections after full-filling all nomination requirements. However, Kyagulanyi was arrested by the police after he exited the Kyambogo University grounds. During the nomination exercise, Kyagulanyi, flanked by his wife Berbie Itungo and other NUP parliamentarians arrived at Kyambogo Cricket grounds amid tight security. The Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama declared Bobi Wine a candidate for the 2021 presidential elections after he fulfilled all the requirements. “I Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon being the returning officer for the nomination of Presidential candidates, hereby declare that Robert Kyagulanyi, is a duly nominated candidate, in respect of the Presidential elections 2021,” he said. Shortly after Nomination Bobi said his nomination is opens a new era of development saying Uganda is not a third world country but instead has third world leaders. He said: “Uganda is not a third world country, we just have third world leaders. Now you have a first world leader, yeah you got that and by 2025 we will have created a million jobs and I say so because I will be President.” He further announced that he will improve the salariea and relationship of the security forces with the citizens. “I intend to increase the pay of security forces for the lowest earning will be UGX 1Million and I will streamline promotions in the security forces based on merit not technical know-who and I believe in the new Uganda there will be mutual love between those in uniform and the citizens, “ he added. Kyagulanyi added that he is offering himself for the highest position in the country to represent the oppressed Ugandans given his childhood background. “I am representing the oppressed the weak, the poor who have lost their land to the powerful land grabbers,” he said

