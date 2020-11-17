Connect with us

Dispute resolution centre launched

News

Dispute resolution centre launched

An independent dispute resolution centre whose aim is to ease settlement of disagreements especially of a commercial nature, has been launched in Kampala with the backing of the judiciary.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, on Monday presided over the launch of the International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation in Kampala (ICAMEK) at a function held at Protea Hotel.

The Centre is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to advancing Alternative Dispute Resolution in Uganda and across East Africa.

ICAMEK is the first product of the recently passed alternative dispute resolution policy that was passed by the judiciary to relieve the burden of huge unresolved case backlog in the formal courts.

The Deputy Chief Justice Buteera hailed ICAMEK’s creation as a step in the right direction adding that it will facilitate economic growth and business by enabling faster dispute resolution.

Francis Gimara, an ICAMEK board member, in his presentation on behalf of the Board chairperson said the Centre’s Strategic Plan 2020/2023 ICAMEK intended to meet the growing appetite for amicable resolution of business disputes through mediation and arbitration.

Gimara revealed that the operation of the centre is being made possible by the increasing number of chartered arbitrators in Uganda.

The launch was witnessed by the Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi and the Executive Director of Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Gideon Badagawa among other dignitaries.

