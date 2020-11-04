EC announces dates for Presidential election

The Electoral Commission has announced January 14, 2021 as the date for presidential elections.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama on Wednesday said the presidential candidates polling dates and campaigns will be on the same dates with the Members of Parliament, he said they will start on November 9, 2020 and end on January 12, 2021 before polls take place on January,14.

Byabakama on the fracas that happened on the final day of nominations, said he has not yet been briefed on the matter but promised to convey a meeting with the relevant security forces to forge a way forward.

The EC chairperson also warned the presidential candidates and their supporters on violating Covid-19 guidelines put in place by government.

“I want to warn some of the presidential candidates that Covid-19 is in our amidst. Don’t mislead Ugandans and try to reduce Covid-19 to a non-existent threat. As candidates come to you seeking your support, be mindful of the virus and that you can only be useful to your candidate if you are healthy and normal,”Byabakama said.

The Electoral Commission, nominated and cleared 11 candidates to vie for the highest office in the country in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

The 11 presidential candidates are Yoweri Museveni(NRM), Henry Tumukunde(Independent),Mugisha Muntu(Alliance for National Transformation),Robert Kyagulanyi (National Unity Platform),Patrick Amuriat (FDC),Mayambala Willy(Independent),John Katumba (Independent),Norbert Mao(Democratic Party),Nancy Kalembe(Independent), Fred Mwesigye(Independent) and Joseph Kabuleta(Independent).

Last month the same Commission announced the dates for holding of campaigns and elections for Members of Parliament as well as local government leaders.

The Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama told a news conference at the Commissions offices in Kampala that:

“Campaigns for Members of Parliament shall start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 12, 2021, while those of City/District Local Government Councils will start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 18, 2021. For the Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors, they will start on November 9, 2020 and stop on January 23, 2021, Sub County/Town/Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councilors will start November 9, 2020 and stop on February 1, 2021,” said Byabakama.

Byabakama added that the Commission has also set January 14, 2021 as the polling date for Members of Parliament, and January 20, 2021 as polling date Local Governments councils, District /City Chairpersons, Lord Mayors, Mayors and Councilors.

Comments

comments