Ending Covid 19, Shincheonji Church to hold 3rd Online Prayer Meeting on 15th, November

Korea: A prayer meeting for the end of Covid 19 will be held ahead of the group plasma donation with 4,000 people.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus ‘ the temple of the tabernacle of the testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee,referred to as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus) will hold an online prayer meeting for the government, medical staffs, patients, bereaved families and the people who are devoting all their energy to the prevention of Covid 19 around the world on the November 15th.

The Shincheonji Church announced that it will hold a non-face-to-face online 3rd Global Religious Union Prayer Meeting’ on the 15th.

They also suggested that all religious people who share the same will join it with a united heart. The prayer meeting will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at 9 a.m. (Ugandan time) on the same day ,as domestic and foreign believers will participate in not limited to anyone wishing to end Covid 19, religion around the world, can participate.

The prayer meeting was proposed by Lee Man-hee, chairman of the General Assembly, to end the global village of Covid 19, along with the development of effective and rapid treatment ahead of the massive plasma donation of 4,000 complete recovered people of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

He said that it has the meaning that religion should become exemplary in this situation of disasters and overcome the crisis by transcending denomination and religion.

Lee Man-hee, said, “There are so many people suffering from Covid 19, especially in February, when many people were infected in the church, and the saints and citizens suffered a lot.”

He added, “We should actively pray to God for the end of Covid 19 and for the sake of the country and the people, also, as the world suffers from Covid 19, I suggested that religious people around the world will gather their hearts and get out of the disaster quickly.”

the chairman also emphasized, “Even if the church facilities got permission to open, we should not conduct face-to-face services or meetings, but install heat check machines, take preventive measures, and thoroughly manage the church.”

Since the beginning of the spread of Covid 19 in February this year, Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been praying for the end of Covid 19, the safety of prevention officials and medical staffs, and the recovery of patients. This has been through non-face-to-face online services since February 18th.

“The intention is to pray together with all saints for the development of the vaccine and the end of Covid 19 ahead of the third group plasma donation involving 4,000 cured saints,” said an official at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. “We will do everything we can with a responsible attitude until the end of the Covid 19 incident.”

