EU joins Save Bugoma Forest campaign

The European Union will this afternoon (Monday November 2, 2020) meet environmental activists under the Save Bugoma forest campaign to try and explore ways to save the forest as oposed to cutting it down for Sugarcane Plantation by Hoima Sugar Ltd.

According to sources, EU delegation comprising of seven ambasadors will be meeting the Save Bugoma Forest activists in Kikuube district at the Jungle lodge hotel adjacent to Bugoma forest from where they will also interact with the community members and Local leaders.

Key among the Save Bugoma forest activists include officials from Water and Environment Media Network Uganda (WEMNET), Tree Talk Plus, Africa Institute for Energy Governance ( AFIEGO), Civic Response on Environment (CRED), National association of Professional environmentalists Among others.

The EU meeting with Save Bugoma forest is part of the Heads of Missions week long series of activities to mark their annual retreat this year in Western and Northern Uganda.

In April this year, the Save Bugoma forest activists led by Water and Environment Media Network petitioned the EU seeking its intervention to stop Hoima sugar Ltd from cutting down the forest to plant sugarcane.

This came after the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) granted HSL a license to grow sugarcane on half of the 22 square miles of the forest.

