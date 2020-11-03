FDC’S Amuriat dragged to nomination venue

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat has become the 5th person to be nominated to contest for president in 2021 Uganda’s general elections.

But Amuriat’s nomination was characterized with high handed behavior by security forces who dragged him from his party’s headquarters in Najjanankumbi amid some fighting with FDC supporters.

Amuriat, who was whisked away in an a security vehicle without shoes in his feat, or relevant nomination documents, condemned the way security mishandled him.

While addressing the press shortly after being nominated, Amuriat condemned the high-handed tactics of the security agencies. He bemoaned the human rights abuses that were visited on him.

“I was kidnapped by security forces and brought in a saloon vehicle. I was brutalized, I wear bruises on my body and feel a lot of pain,” he narrated.

This is the first time that Amuriat is contesting for president, and came as a last minute improvisation for the party, after Kizza Besigye turned down calls by party loyalists to run for the fifth time.

