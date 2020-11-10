Gov’t allows political rallies, weddings and relatives to burry COVID victims

The government has yet again relaxed COVID restrictions allowing political rallies, weddings and parties with a maximum number of 200 people.

According to new directives issued by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, a number of activities can resume except bars.

“Going forward, weddings and marriage ceremonies can accommodate a maximum of 200 people with SOPs, up from the initially required number of 10 people,” she said.

Political rallies and churches are also now allowed to accommodate a maximum of 200 people up from the earlier required 70.

The Minister also cited that cinemas shall also be allowed to operate provided the persons attending maintain a 2-meter distance.

Among other relaxations the government has also allowed relatives to burry their dead who saccumb to COVID.

Uganda Red Cross Society the body that was helping the government to burry the COVID deceased says the money to cater for this exercise was not forthcoming.

URCA spokesperson Irene Nakasiita revealed that the bodies of COVID victims will be disinfected and handed over to the family with the hope that the family members do not open the body bag which can cause the virus to spread.

