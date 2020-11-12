Gov’t buys 38 ambulances with COVID funds

The Ministry of Health says it has bought 38 ambulances using part of the UGX26 billion that was donated by individuals and institutions to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine revealed that the first batch of 15 ambulances was scheduled to be handed over to her on Thursday 13, 2020.

“The Second batch of 18 ambulances is also on it’s way from Mombasa. The third batch of 5 ambulances is type C (2 road intensive Care ambulances and 3 water boat ambulances) will arrive first week of December,” Atwine said in a statement.

The ambulances are expected to be placed at regional call and dispatch centres to enable quick and timely evacuations of patients in-need of EMS services

The government purchased 10 ambulances for the Red Cross to be able to respond to all medical emergency needs along the major highways in Uganda

