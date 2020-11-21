Health Ministry gets gov’t support in sensitizing Ummah on health matters

The Ministry of Health has teamed up with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, (UMSC), to promote health educational.

Dr. Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health disclosed this during the one day National Health Symposium held at the Ministry Headquarters in Kampala.

“We have noted that if we entrust you with information, it will be disseminated to the people at grassroots because they come for prayers at your places of worship,” she said.

On his part, the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje who was the Chief Guest welcomed the initiative and described it as timely, saying it is in line with Islamic teachings.

The Mufti pointed out that proper hygiene of the body, the environment and feeding on health foods are highly recommendable as acts of worship.

“So, as Muslims, we are comfortable with the designed health messages,” said Sheikh Mubaje.

The Ministry has designed sentization messages aimed at eradicating communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, HIV/Aids and Malaria among others.

The Mufti used the same occasion to thank the entire Medical fraternity led by the Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng for their unwavering stand against the deadly COVID- 19 pandemic and pledged his support.

He urged Ugandans to continue practicing the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs to safe guard themselves against Corona Virus.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mufti Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo and 2nd Deputy Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, high ranking UMSC officials, Regional and District Kadhis and other Muslim Professionals.

