Connect with us

IUIU’s DR. Ssengendo elected Assistant Sec.Gen. of OIC

News

IUIU’s DR. Ssengendo elected Assistant Sec.Gen. of OIC

Avatar
Published on

L-R: My Minister Oryem and Dr. Ssengendo


Dr. Ahmed Kawesa Ssengendo, the Rector of the Islamic University in Uganda, IUIU, has been elected as the new Assistant Secretary General in charge of economic Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement following Dr. Ssengendo’s swearing-in ceremony that took place in Niamey, Niger on Nov 28, during the 47th Session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Ssengendo is expected to hold that post until 2024.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the election of Sengendo as Assistant Secretary General of the OIC comes on the heels of recent election of eminent Ugandans to different international organizations

These include Justice Julia Sebutinde (Judge – International Court of Justice, ICJ), BemanyaTwebaze (Executive Secretary — African Regional Intellectual Property Organization, ARIPO), Amb. Solomon Rutega (Secretary General — Inter-Africa Coffee Organization, IACO) and Caroline Nalwanga Magambo (Member — Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions, ACABQ).

“These appointments, spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are part of the deliberate Government’s efforts to place Ugandans in senior positions in regional and international organizations,” the statement further reads.

Sengendo has served as the Rector of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) for 16 years. As a Rector, he spearheaded the growth and expansion of IUIU from its humble beginning to its current four compasses in Mbale, Kibuli, Kabojja and Arua. IUIU is an affiliate institution established by the OIC to provide education opportunities for the youths of Africa.

Uganda’s delegation to the Council of Ministers meeting was led by Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs.

His delegation included Amb. Patrick Mugoya, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Isaac Sebulime, Uganda’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and OIC, among others.
Sengendo replaces the late Amb. Ahmed Senyomo who passed away on September 11, 2020 before completing his term of office.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top