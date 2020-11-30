IUIU’s DR. Ssengendo elected Assistant Sec.Gen. of OIC

Dr. Ahmed Kawesa Ssengendo, the Rector of the Islamic University in Uganda, IUIU, has been elected as the new Assistant Secretary General in charge of economic Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement following Dr. Ssengendo’s swearing-in ceremony that took place in Niamey, Niger on Nov 28, during the 47th Session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Ssengendo is expected to hold that post until 2024.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the election of Sengendo as Assistant Secretary General of the OIC comes on the heels of recent election of eminent Ugandans to different international organizations

These include Justice Julia Sebutinde (Judge – International Court of Justice, ICJ), BemanyaTwebaze (Executive Secretary — African Regional Intellectual Property Organization, ARIPO), Amb. Solomon Rutega (Secretary General — Inter-Africa Coffee Organization, IACO) and Caroline Nalwanga Magambo (Member — Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions, ACABQ).

“These appointments, spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are part of the deliberate Government’s efforts to place Ugandans in senior positions in regional and international organizations,” the statement further reads.

Sengendo has served as the Rector of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) for 16 years. As a Rector, he spearheaded the growth and expansion of IUIU from its humble beginning to its current four compasses in Mbale, Kibuli, Kabojja and Arua. IUIU is an affiliate institution established by the OIC to provide education opportunities for the youths of Africa.

Uganda’s delegation to the Council of Ministers meeting was led by Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Affairs.

His delegation included Amb. Patrick Mugoya, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Isaac Sebulime, Uganda’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and OIC, among others.

Sengendo replaces the late Amb. Ahmed Senyomo who passed away on September 11, 2020 before completing his term of office.

