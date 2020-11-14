Connect with us

Kamuli municipality MP Hajat Watongola dead

News

RIP Hajat Watongola


Kamuli municipality Member of Parliament Hajat Rehema Watongola has passed on today at Mulago National Referral hospital.

The State Minister for Karamoja Moses Kizige, who hails from Busoga region has confirmed Watongola’s death in a post on his social media pages.

He said: “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing on of Hon Hajjati Rehema Tiwuwe Watongola Member of Parliament for Kamuli Municipality. She died moments ago at Mulago National Referral Hospital. MHSRIEP.”

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Watongola has died of COVID-19. Our sources have told us that Watongola lost a brother three weeks ago, whom authorities said died of COVID-19.

