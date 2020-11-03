Katumba becomes Uganda’s youngest presidential candidate ever

After suffering a setback yesterday, John Katumba has today entered history books as the youngest person to be nominated to run for president of Uganda.

At just 24 years, Katumba, the fresh graduate from Makerere University and still unemployed, has vowed to fight unemployment, land grabbing, invest in health, roads and education.

Katumba’s historic achievement was also made possible by last year’s amendment to the Presidential Act in which Parliament lowered the age of any Presidential contender from 35 years to 18.

Parliament also removed the upper age limit for any person seeking become president of Uganda.

After Yesterday’s scare that involved not being able to pay the UGX20M nomination fee coupled with a tyre puncture for his Super Custom vehicle, today Katumba overcame the odds to allow himself to appear on the presidential ballot paper.

While addressing the media after his nomination, Katumba said:

My symbol will be a Table while my slogan is: “I don’t Speak the Change I Make the Change.”

He promised to fight unemployment, invest in health, road infrastructure and education.

“I want to fight land grabbing, I don’t want you to think that this is fiction. I want us to be realistic in whatever is happening in this country. For instance land grabbing is not from heaven, its done by Ugandans, I am going to protect Ugandans and their property,” he said.

