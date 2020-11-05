Kyagulanyi Pushes Manifesto Launch

The National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has announced that the launch of his manifesto has been pushed from Friday November 6 to Saturday, November 7th, 2020.

The development was confirmed by the NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi. Ssenyonyi who said Kyagulanyi, decided to postpone his manifesto launch to allow party leaders to take part in the burial program of Dr. Anas Abdunoor Kaliisa, who breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

“In light of the untimely death of senior leader, Sheikh Anas Kaliisa, who will be buried this Friday in Ntungamo, we have postponed our manifesto launch to Saturday 7th November, to enable our senior leaders, including myself, to participate in the funeral.” He posted on his Facebook

Kyagulanyi added, “The manifesto launch is scheduled to take place in Mbarara, Kakoba Division. We have accordingly notified the Electoral Commission and security.”

Dr. Kaliisa was a well known political analyst and senior leader who dissected political and current affairs on NBS Television’s Ensi Ne’Byayo show, every Sunday evening.

He was also the chairman of Salaam Charity Foundation a humanitarian organization

The late Dr. Kaliisa will be buried on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12pm in Nyakahita, Rwwngoma, Ruhaama, Ntungamo District.

Comments

comments