Lord Mayor Lukwago in Nairobi for advanced health treatment

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Hajj Erias Lukwago was yesterday Nov. 24, 2020 flown out to Nairobi, Kenya for advanced medical treatment after Mengo and Rubaga hospital’s failed to manage a health complication that has lasted about a month.

Reliable sources say Lukwago has been battling Acute anaphylaxis, an allergy that triggers a person’s immune system to release a flood of chemicals which can sometimes drive someone into shock.

Sources say Lukwago has battled the condition for over a month using different doctors at different hospitals but in vain.

Without any success in their efforts, Lukwago’s doctors decided he travels to Nairobi so he could get advanced checkup at Aga khan hospital.

A statement by his deputy Doreen Nyanjura issued this afternoon confirms that Lukwago travelled to Nairobi yesterday November 24, but they his condition is not worrying as some media outlets had suggested.

“Following this advice, the Lord Mayor departed yesterday, November 24, for Nairobi where he arrived safely and has since commenced the necessary medical procedures,” Nyanjura said.

Nyanjura added: “The office of the Lord Mayor appreciates the overwhelming concerns and sympathies, we hope for his quick recovery and return to Kampala.”

Lukwago is seeking his 3rd term at the top of Kampala City’s politics.

