Mosquito net distribution starts in Buganda, Teso regions

The Ministry bid health has announced the start of the mosquito net distribution exercise in Buganda, Teso and Karamoja regions between November 7 to 11, 2020.

The Vice President Edward Ssekandi will officiate the launch of the distribution exercise in Buganda region on Saturday November, 7 at Kyanamukaaka, Masaka district.

In a statement by the Health Ministry, a total of 6.5 million nets will be distributed in the five-day exercise.

The 39 beneficiary districts in this round are: Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Kyenjojo, Kyotera, Luweero, Lwengo, Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi, Hioma, Butambala, Ibanda, Kitagwenda, Kamwenge, Gomba, Rakai, Kikuube, Ngora, Katakwi, Amuria, Oyam, Kole, Kumi, Bukedea, Agago, Manafwa, Abim, Nakapiripirit, Amudat, Kaabong, Kapelebyong, Karenga, Kotido, Kiryandongo, Masindi, Buliisa, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Napak.

The campaign commenced earlier with the distribution of mosquito nets in 53 selected districts in Western Uganda, Teso, Bunyoro Bugisu, Lango and Sebei region.

A total of 9.3 million nets were distributed in the first round that was held between August and September reaching over 18 million Ugandans.

The ministry says Kampala and Wakiso be reached during the third round between December 1 and 11. Districts in West Nile will receive their mosquito nets in February 2021.

This overall campaign is aimed deliver up to 27 million at the end of the national exercise.

The government has prioritized mosquito nets as one of the most preventive measures for malaria control.

Every three years, the Ministry of Health distributes to all Ugandans with the overall objective of reducing malaria morbidity and mortality.

Comments

comments