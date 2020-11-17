Museveni says it’s ideology not biology that transforms society

LIRA CITY: President Museveni has challenged the youth to create ideas that seek to manage the society and develop it, and not use age simply to dismiss the old.

“I hear people say young people, but with the management of society, we are talking of ideology and not biology. You can be young but confused, old but clear headed,” he said.

Museveni made these comments while meeting youth groups from Lango sub-region at Boma grounds, Lira district recently as part of his 2021 re-election campaign drive.

He reminded the young people that in their quest for the ideas to transform society, they must also work with the elders who share their ideas.

“I started socio-economic work when I was about 15. In order for us to succeed, we the youths had to work with the elders who shared our ideas. Some ideas might be old but still relevant.

For example, Moses was given the ten commandments, Jesus later came and reformed the commandments which still apply to date,” he said.

With the energy and the vigor that the youths have, Museveni said, Youths must desist from squandering their lives in promiscuous activities but rather take time to develop ideas, accompanied with knowledge and discipline.

The President also informed the youths while they were mobilizing for NRM support and votes, they must do it door to door to avoid the spread of the global pandemic.

In the memorandum presented to the President by Maurice Ogwal, the youth councilor from the youth leadership and fraternity from Lango sub region, the youth requested for logistical support for the enterprises and the businesses that the youths are engaged in.

“Most the youths here are engaged in piggery, and other agricultural activities but the problem is that they lack the finances to sustain their projects and so they need your help in this area,”

The Memorandum also sought for the awarding of scholarships for the youths to be able to continue with their education.

“Considering the background of the insurgency with LRA, a number of youths were left behind and so we ask that you help us to continue with our education because they are making youths willing to go back to school,” the memorandum read.

In the second document presented to the President, the youth requested that their fishery cooperative be registered with Ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives and that they would be able to acquire small loans to boost their transport.

The NRM youth flag bearer for the elections of 2021 for the position Northern youth MP, Bonafice Okot assured the President of 99% of their votes in the coming elections.

He appreciated President Museveni for including the youths in all structures of the NRM. In the political sphere, Okot requested for the numbers of youth to be increased at the Central Executive Committee and the National Executive Committee since to effectively champion the problems faced by the youth.

Comments

comments