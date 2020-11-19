Nabakooba calls for calm

The Minister for Information who is also the chief government spokesperson, Judith Nabakooba has urged the general public to maintain peace, order and avoid attracting the wrath of security agencies.

“Countrymen and women, the loss of lives and destruction of property that happened yesterday was very unfortunate and the numbers could continue to grow if the public doesn’t take into account the countrywide incidences,” she said.

While addressing a news conference in Kampala, Nabakooba said that some of the images circulating show situations where people are directly attacking police officers who were trying to restore order.

“Usually, the victims of this lawlessness are innocent pedestrians trying to get to safety or the early responders such as the police,” she said Nabakooba.

Nabakooba further condemned in the strongest way these unfortunate incidences and called upon everyone especially the youth to stay away from any form of rioting.

“Starting fires in the middle of the road, looting, attacking others because of their political ideology is wrong and should be condemned by everyone,” she said.

“Let us love and support our Police Force and all other security forces in their regular efforts towards keeping law and order,” Nabakooba concluded.

