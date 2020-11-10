National IDs to be issued at S/Counties

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has embarked on a nationwide exercise to issue national IDs to persons whose cards are ready but have not been picked.

According to the statement released today by the Manager Public Relations and Corporate Affairs NIRA Gilbert Kadilo, the National ID card issuance exercise will be conducted at the sub- county level in all districts in the country for a period of 15 days starting Monday, November 23, when the NIRA teams will commence issuance until 7th December 7, 2020.

“Details on venues for the issuance exercise shall be defined by the respective NIRA district teams working in collaboration with the district leadership,” he said

Kadilo added that in-order to ensure effectiveness in issuance, lists of persons whose National IDs are ready for issuance are to be availed to the area village LC1 Chairpersons from November 13 to 22 20202.

“Members of the public who registered but have not received their National IDs are encouraged to check for their details with the area LC1 Chairpersons before reporting to the designated issuance centres,” he added,

Kadilo further said that children who registered under the registration of learners and had made 16 years at the time, shall be issued with their IDs during this exercise.

“The IDs of learners will be issued at the sub-counties under which their respective schools fall. Those who registered at Gayaza high school for instance shall pick theirs from Kasangati and so shall apply for the other schools across the country,” he cited

“Those below 16 years may continue to pick their National Identification numbers (NIN) from the respective district offices under which their schools fall or from the respective head teachers to whom their NIN lists were made available,” Kadilo added.

