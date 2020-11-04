NBS’s Dr. Kaliisa passes on

Dr. Anas Kaliisa, an influential figure in media and Islam and one of the key inspirations behind the founding of NBS TV, has passed on.

His young brother Kin Kariisa, the Chairman of Next Media group, the parent company of NBS TV announced through his twitter account a while ago. He didn’t disclose the cause of his death.

Dr. Kaliisa was the chairman of Salaam Charity, a philanthropic group.

He was probably known by most Ugandans as an intellectual and political pundit with diverse knowledge on many political aspects of the world which he expressed through his no-holds-barred Political show titled Ensi N’Ebyayo on NBS TV.

