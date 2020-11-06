Connect with us

NUP Parliamentary candidate dies in road accident

News

NUP Parliamentary candidate dies in road accident

Avatar
Published on

RIP Katongole Badru


It’s a dark day for National Unity Platform (NUP) members and residents of Bukoto Central Constituency in Masaka following the death of Badru Muhammad Katongole, the NUP flag bearer for the area Parliamentary seat.

According to Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, one of the NUP party members, Katongole died in a nasty accident along Masaka Mbarara road as he was traveling to attend the burial of Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abdul Anas Kaliisa in Ruhama, Ntungamo district.

“It’s true our colleague died in that nasty acciden. In the meantime,lets pray for the rest of our colleagues that where involved in the same accident who are nursing injuries,” said Kazibwe.

Reports indicate that several other people with whom Katongole was travelling in a saloon car have been rushed to Masaka hospital with serious injuries while the deceased’s body was taken to Kyazanga Hospital mortuary.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top