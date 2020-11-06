NUP Parliamentary candidate dies in road accident

It’s a dark day for National Unity Platform (NUP) members and residents of Bukoto Central Constituency in Masaka following the death of Badru Muhammad Katongole, the NUP flag bearer for the area Parliamentary seat.

According to Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, one of the NUP party members, Katongole died in a nasty accident along Masaka Mbarara road as he was traveling to attend the burial of Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abdul Anas Kaliisa in Ruhama, Ntungamo district.

“It’s true our colleague died in that nasty acciden. In the meantime,lets pray for the rest of our colleagues that where involved in the same accident who are nursing injuries,” said Kazibwe.

Reports indicate that several other people with whom Katongole was travelling in a saloon car have been rushed to Masaka hospital with serious injuries while the deceased’s body was taken to Kyazanga Hospital mortuary.

